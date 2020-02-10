West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responds to more than 170 incidents as a result of Storm Ciara

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to more than 170 incidents across West Yorkshire as a result of Storm Ciara.

They said that at times there were more than 20 fire engines dealing with incidents across the county.

There have been 765 emergency calls come into the control room between 8am and 8pm yesterday with more than 50 rescues carried out in water related incidents.

They said the are keeping a close eye on river levels across the district, including Wakefield, specifically around the Castleford area.

Today their district teams will be returning to worst hit areas to support communities with the recovery efforts.