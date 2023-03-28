West Yorkshire Police appeal for information on missing Wakefield teenager
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area.
Mason Birch, 16, was last seen at around 2pm on March 21 on Dunbar Street, Wakefield.
He is described as a white male who is six foot two inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.
He is known to the Wakefield and South Elmsall area.
His family and the Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 876 of 21 March.