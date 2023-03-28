News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

West Yorkshire Police appeal for information on missing Wakefield teenager

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area.

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:29 BST

Mason Birch, 16, was last seen at around 2pm on March 21 on Dunbar Street, Wakefield.

He is described as a white male who is six foot two inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is known to the Wakefield and South Elmsall area.

He is described as a white male who is six foot two inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.
He is described as a white male who is six foot two inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.
He is described as a white male who is six foot two inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.
Most Popular

His family and the Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 876 of 21 March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man and woman in their 20s seriously injured as car crashes into tree
WakefieldWest Yorkshire PolicePoliceSouth Elmsall