West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to trace missing person from Castleford

Police are appealing for information to find missing James Brown from Castleford.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

James, known as Jamie, was reported missing on Friday afternoon (March 3) from his home in the Castleford area.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and as having blonde hair.

Officers are concerned for his well being and are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who has seen James or has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 1042 of March 3

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

West Yorkshire PoliceCastleford