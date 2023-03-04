West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to trace missing person from Castleford

James, known as Jamie, was reported missing on Friday afternoon (March 3) from his home in the Castleford area.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and as having blonde hair.

Officers are concerned for his well being and are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him.

James Brown

Anyone who has seen James or has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 1042 of March 3

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

