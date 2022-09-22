West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to trace missing Wakefield teenagers
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help trace two teenagers who have been reported missing from Lupset.
Tyler Patton and Roxanne Bradshaw, both aged 13, were reported missing at separate times between 12.30am and 3.50am today (Thursday) and are believed to be together.
Tyler is described as a White male, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with a fair complexion and brown hair. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.
Roxanne is described as a White female, 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with very long light brown hair and a Yorkshire accent.
Anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1840 of 21/9.