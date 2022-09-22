Tyler Patton and Roxanne Bradshaw, both aged 13, were reported missing at separate times between 12.30am and 3.50am today (Thursday) and are believed to be together.

Tyler is described as a White male, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with a fair complexion and brown hair. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Roxanne is described as a White female, 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with very long light brown hair and a Yorkshire accent.

Tyler Patton and Roxanne Bradshaw

