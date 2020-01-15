West Yorkshire Police are recruiting contact officers - here's all you need to know

If you feel as though you could keep calm in an emergency and help others keep calm too, then you might be just what West Yorkshire Police are looking for.

They are now recruiting contact officers for both their police stations at Laburnum Road in Wakefield and Dudley Hill Police Station in Bradford.

What does the job involve?

As an Initial Contact Officer, you will be responding to both emergency and non-emergency calls, making a difference - and in some instances helping to save - people's lives.

Many people may only the emergency services once in their lifetime, others might regularly need assistance.

Collectively, West Yorkshire Police say their ambition is to provide the highest possible quality of service to them all, so that we can protect and reassure the vulnerable, tackle crime and disorder and bring offenders to justice.

You will have a critical role to play in making sure that the communities of West Yorkshire have confidence in their police service and that they are satisfied with the actions they take.

This is not just about working in a call-centre; this is about exceptional public service and teamwork to ensure the best possible outcomes for people who need our help.

You will receive training in gathering critical information – often in challenging circumstances - carrying out dynamic risk assessments and determining what immediate actions to take along with bespoke IT training for our Force systems.

What you will need

You will already have experience of computer packages such as Microsoft Office and the ability to successfully complete various IT courses required.

A minimum typing speed of 28 words per minute and a good command of English, both verbal and written.

The ability to work as part of a team.

Previous experience of working in a call-centre environment is useful but not a requirement.

Requirements

Candidates need to be prepared to work flexible hours to suit the requirements of the Contact Centre.

As well as vacancies for full time staff working a 24/7 shift pattern, they will also take applications from candidates seeking part-time hours, job-sharing and those who will require flexible working arrangements.

The Initial Contact Officer post is tenured for two years. This means that a minimum of 2twoyears must be completed in this role before you are able to commence any other role within West Yorkshire Police.

Salary

Salary : £18,951 - £22,833 per annum (Career Progression Scheme) plus 20% shift allowance and 13.45% weekend enhancements.

The Contact Management function also offers a career progression scheme; candidates who possess the requisite experience and knowledge of the Advanced Level Scale 4 Role Profile (£20,619 - £22,833 salary) may be considered eligible to start further along the progression scheme.

A familiarisation event will be held prior to the assessment.

Assessments are expected to be held from February 23 2020 at Force Headquarters in Wakefield City Centre.

Interviews are expected to be held from March 16 2020 at Force Headquarters in Wakefield City Centre.

Timeline for Initial Contact Training Courses;

Week 1 - Induction Week

Week 2-5 - IT Training

Week 6-8 - Skill Training

Week 9-11 - Training HUB

Further information about this role is available on request for those who need more details before applying. To request further information, please contact the West Yorkshire Police Resourcing team via email, the email address for which is hr.resourcing@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Think you've got what it takes?

Click here to complete the application form.

Please note the application process will close at 11:55pm on Sunday January 26 2020.

Applicants should be aware that it is not always possible to carry out adequate vetting checks on persons who have not been resident within the UK for the last three years. Therefore, where this applies, applicants may be refused on the grounds that it was not possible to vet them to the appropriate standard. A

n initial vetting check will be conducted at the outset of the process.