West Yorkshire Police are recruiting Special Constables: Here's how to apply

If you fancy becoming a member of the West Yorkshire Police Force, recruitment for Special Constables is now open.

If you want to know more about what Special Constables do and what you need to do to join up, here's all you need to know.

You’re only a Special, and you can’t arrest me?

A Special Constable holds the same powers and privileges as a regular officer and is entitled to arrest someone in exactly the same way.

Are the police are only interested in recruiting young people?

Anyone over 18 years can apply to join the Special Constabulary and there is no upper age limit for applicants.

Part time or full time?

Special Constables are asked to commit a minimum of 16 hours a month, which will be two eight hour shifts. Some work many more than this and tend to work up to 10 hours on a shift, in line with the regular officers they are teamed up with. Specials work a variety of shifts – earlies, lates and nights- to fit in with their other life roles.

Do you need qualifications?

You don’t need any formal qualifications to join, but you do need plenty of common sense, patience, enthusiasm, compassion, commitment and self-motivation.

Do you have to be tall to join the police?

There are no longer any height restrictions in place.

Do you have to be really fit?

While you need a good level of fitness, you do not need to be an athlete. All Specials are required to undertake mandatory fitness testing as part of the application process and then annually from when they finish training.

Does the Force allow turbans or any other religious clothing?

The police service respects individuals’ religious or cultural needs. Special Constables throughout the country wear turbans whilst on duty and wherever possible, we try to accommodate religious clothing.

Did you know?

West Yorkshire Police Specials are integrated into virtually every aspect of policing.

Special Constables do drive police cars at varying levels of competency to be able to respond to public needs, and to do so complete the same driving courses as regular police officers.

West Yorkshire Police Specials are governed by the same policies and laws as regular officers.

Special Constables are not paid, but do receive meal and mileage expenses to ensure they are not out of pocket when they turn up to perform a duty.

What are the qualities of a Special Constable?

Applicants to the Special Constabulary must be a British citizen, EC/EEA national or a Commonwealth Citizen or a foreign national with no restrictions on your stay in the UK. We must also be able to verify your personal background for the minimum of 3 years preceding your application.

Be of good character and not hold a criminal record, be at least 18 years old on application, and in good health. Although you do not need any formal qualifications, a good standard of education is required and be able to read, write and be fluent in English and your eyesight must be within acceptable limits

The eyesight standards for new police officer recruits are:

Aided vision (wearing lenses or spectacles) - 6/12 or better in either eye and 6/6 or better using both eyes (binocular vision) is required.

The recruitment process will assess your suitability in a variety of areas but we are mainly looking for commitment, motivation, flexibility and good interpersonal skills, with the ability to think on your feet in challenging situations.

While there is some paperwork involved in police work, don't be put off by a lack of formal qualifications we are interested in your potential, not paper qualifications. The kind of people the police service needs have good life skills and experience plus a strong community awareness. They need to be able to:

Stay calm in a crisis,

Communicate clearly,

Resolve disputes sensitively and appropriately,

Think laterally and solve problems,

Plan and take the initiative,

Be tolerant and work well in a team,

Be honest, fair and impartial,

Act with integrity,

Treat the public and their colleagues with respect and courtesy

Joining the specials opens up a world of opportunity for personal and professional advancement.

Certain occupations will preclude an application to the Special Constabulary where there could be a potential conflict in business interests. However, Special Constables are usually drawn from a wide variety of occupations and backgrounds.

Special Constables come from all walks of life

They are volunteer police officers with full Constabulary powers

Have the same powers and responsibilities as regular police officers

Wear the same uniform and use the same equipment as regular police officers

Volunteer 16 hours of their time a month which equates to around 200 hours a year

Although you will volunteer your time, the Force pay expenses so you will not be out of pocket

There are many benefits for individuals, the police service and the local community.

The application window closes at 11.55pm on Sunday, January 12 2020.

Click here to complete the Special Constable application form