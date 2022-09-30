West Yorkshire Police 'concerned' for missing Ackworth teenager
Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Ackworth, Pontefract.
George Brunton-Douglas, 14, was last seen leaving his home at 10am today (Friday) in Ackworth.
George is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall with dark blonde hair.
He was wearing a black puffer coat with black jogger bottoms and a cross-body small bag.
Anyone who has seen George or has information on his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101 or using the 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police/101livechat quoting 424 30/09.