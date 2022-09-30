News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire Police 'concerned' for missing Ackworth teenager

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Ackworth, Pontefract.

By Shawna Healey
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:08 pm
George Brunton-Douglas, 14, was last seen leaving his home at 10am today (Friday) in Ackworth.

George is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall with dark blonde hair.

He was wearing a black puffer coat with black jogger bottoms and a cross-body small bag.

Police are concerned for George's welfare.

Anyone who has seen George or has information on his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101 or using the 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police/101livechat quoting 424 30/09.

