The force said it is currently experiencing record high 999 calls, adding ‘there’s a few reasons for this, but one we think is having a significant impact is an update on Android smartphones.

They said: “The update added a new SOS emergency function for devices to call 999 through the power button being pressed five times or more.

"These ‘silent calls’ as they are named, are directed to police control rooms and the result has been a significant increase in silent calls.”

They ar asking people who have Android phones, to check their emergency settings to turn off the functionality added in the latest update.

Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Safety and Emergency’ and slide the button which says ‘Emergency SOS’ if you want to switch this off.

Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never just ignored.

Call handlers will then need to spend valuable time trying to call you back to check whether you need help.