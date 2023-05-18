West Yorkshire Police worker admits sexual assault on Wakefield night out

Matthew Oxby, 48, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, was charged with sexual assault of a female following an incident that took place on Northgate in Wakefield city centre in December 2022.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates today, Oxby admitted the offence.

He was fined £800, ordered to pay £200 compensation, must pay a £320 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “The actions of Matthew Oxby fall well below what we expect of our employees both on and off duty.

"We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and sexual violence. No-one should expect or accept being treated in this way whilst on a night out.

"Following the conclusion of this court case, the misconduct investigation will now commence in relation to this staff member.”