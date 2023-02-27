Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 52 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and Chain Bar. Average speed ten mph.

M1 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

Severe delays of 52 minutes increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J23 and Chain Bar.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

Incidents

M1 - Slow traffic and delays on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M62 - Slow traffic and delays on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M62 - Long delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to before J24 (Ainley Top). Travel time is around 50 minutes.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Prospect Street, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Prospect Street both ways from A58 New Bank to Cowroyd Place.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - Road closed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Mill Carr Hill Road and Cleckheaton Road.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Beancroft Road, Castleford - Road closed due to gas main work on Beancroft Road both ways between Barnes Road and Roundhill Road.

Roadworks

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on A58 Halifax Road near The Tannery Restaurant.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

