News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

West Yorkshire train lines blocked after suspected unexploded World War Two bomb found

Train lines in West Yorkshire are blocked after a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb was found near a railway line.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was found just before 9.30am today (Tuesday) near the railway line at Apperley Bridge station.

British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train services through Apperley Bridge station have been cancelled and a 100m cordon is in place.

Most Popular
British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.
British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today, 27 February, to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.

"Currently a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution and officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service to ensure the safety of those in the area."

Road closures are also in place on the A658 Harrogate Road at Apperley Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern said in a statement: "Due to a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 14:45."

Trains between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square are also among services unable to run.

Related topics:West YorkshireApperley BridgeTrain servicesBritish Transport PoliceNetwork RailWest Yorkshire PoliceTrains