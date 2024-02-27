West Yorkshire train lines blocked after suspected unexploded World War Two bomb found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was found just before 9.30am today (Tuesday) near the railway line at Apperley Bridge station.

British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train services through Apperley Bridge station have been cancelled and a 100m cordon is in place.

British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence are on site investigating.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today, 27 February, to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.

"Currently a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution and officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service to ensure the safety of those in the area."

Road closures are also in place on the A658 Harrogate Road at Apperley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern said in a statement: "Due to a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 14:45."