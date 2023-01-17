The signs warn of the dangers at the historic castle, including uneven surfaces and steep drops.

They also warn people of the dangers of swimming in the castle’s moat.

In 2021, during lockdown, people were spotted swimming in the moat, which was filled with water after a week of heavy snow and rain.

Safety signs have been put in place at Sandal Castle warning people of the hidden dangers.

Back then, Dr Keith Souter, who chairs the Friends of Sandal Castle group, said he was surprised to see two women taking a swim in the water earlier in the week.

But he had some bad news for the swimmers about their choice of swim location, as they were passing through a section of the moat which was historically used as a dumping ground for the Garderobe – or castle toilet.

The new signs include the what3words location finder, an app that gives every three metre square of the world at unique combination of three words, which can be used for emergencies.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We want everyone to enjoy our beautiful castles, parks and areas of open water in safety.

This impressive photo shows the moment Wakefield's historic Sandal Castle moat was filled with water after a week of heavy snow and rain in 2021. Photo: Friends of Sandal Castle.

“During periods of prolonged heavy rain or snow, the moat at Sandal Castle can fill up with water. This is not a safe place to swim, and the new safety notices are urging people to avoid entering the water and warn of the dangers.

“There are hidden hazards that lurk below the surface and can’t see be seen, such as large stones and vegetation which they could slip on, or get caught up in, causing injuries or even a life-threatening situation.

“If you see someone in trouble, you can use our new water safety information signs to help direct the rescue services.

The ‘What 3 Words’ locations for the water/moat is northward/daisy/flame/ These three words will take the emergency services straight to the water at the site.