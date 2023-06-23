'What a beautiful area': Blondie rocks Scarborough's Open Air Theatre as first music gig of the season
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons – whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide – delighted a capacity crowd at the Yorkshire coast arena.
The show started with an incredible opening salvo of One Way Or Another, Hanging On The Telephone and Call Me, the band did not let up as they delivered an incredible set which also included the hits The Tide Is High, Denis, Picture This and Maria.
The night was brilliantly opened by North West indie rock band The K’s.
Last week, the hit musical Mamma Mia! graced the theatre with a week long worth of events and this weekend, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man will perform on Saturday and Sting will perform on Sunday at the Open Air Theatre ahead of Paul Heaton next weekend.
