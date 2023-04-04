David, 44, of Fairburn, Knottingley, set himself the incredible target challenge of running 10K or 6.2miles every day for 2023 before the New Year, in hopes of raising £10,000 that will be split between the suicide prevention charity, Papyrus, and Candlelighters, a children’s cancer charity based in Leeds.

Papyrus is close to David’s heart, after his close friend died by suicide as a young man, 25 years ago. He has also decided to support Candlelighters after his friend and colleague’s daughter lost her battle with childhood cancer at just 10-years-old.

Dad-of-three David said: “I’ve done a couple of things for these charities in the past, but nothing on this scale.

"I’m in my fourth month running now, it hasn’t been too bad, so far. I had some shin splints in January for 10 days, but I’ve been injury-free since.

“A good friend and colleague lost his daughter at the age of 10 to cancer and was supported by Candlelighters, which is why it has stuck with me. Papyrus is lesser known, but it helps to educate and prevent suicide, as well as providing bereavement support to families.

"I lost a friend who died by suicide 25 years ago. To this day, nobody knows why it happened, he had the world at his feet, a good job and a lovely girlfriend, which is why the work Papyrus does is so important to me.”

David, who works in finance, is set to go on holiday to Cumbria for the Easter bank holiday weekend, but will still be running the 10K every day whilst he is there.

He usually runs one of four routes around the Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in Castleford, taking him between 44 minutes and 55 minutes a night.

“I’m looking forward to some nice months of running, now the warmer weather is coming in,” he added.

"I’m off to the Lake District for a few days, so hopefully I will be able to take some nicer running pictures, than my normal ones from the side of the road.”