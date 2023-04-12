Gareth Quinn, from Phoenix Martial Arts based on Wakefield Road, is hosting a free “verbal jiu-jitsu” class alongside more traditional physical self defence.

Mr Quinn has given examples of how a quick, unexpected and non-violent response can avoid a fight or other trouble kicking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested if someone asks “What you looking at?” a response could be “Sorry. Not had a good day, my dog just died.”

Gareth and Abbie Quinn when they returned from a humanitarian trip to Ukraine. Picture Scott Merrylees

To “You eying up my girl?” the response could be Ddoes she work at the hospital? I think she’s looking after my grandma - can I buy you both a drink?”

And the classic “What’s your problem?” could be met with “I’ve just got fired! I’m having a terrible day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Quinn said: “Martial arts is not just about kicking and punching, it’s about self development, building confidence and improving fitness - I believe it can change lives and that’s what I’ve always aspired to do for my students.

"I don’t believe anyone should feel uncomfortable, upset or afraid so me and my wife want to help if we can. We’ve always thought if you can help help you have a responsibility to do so.”

The session will also include night out safety advice on taking the long way home, putting location services on a phone, calling a friend or taxi, staying in groups, and keeping in mind if a situation looks “dodgy” then it probably is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The physical defence aspect of the class includes making a decision ahead of time to hand over keys, phone, or wallet if confronted by a mugger with a weapon, rather than at the time,

to avoid making a difficult situation worse.

It will also cover children being encouraged to use specific phrases if someone tries to abduct them.

Mr Quinn said phrases like “I don’t know them” or “Not my mum. Not my dad” would be more useful than “Stop, get off”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Mr Quinn and wife Abbie travelled to war torn Ukraine to deliver an aid package put together by members of the school.