Rebuilt and restored by the Wheeler Dealer team, the MK1 Ford Fiesta (pictured with the trailer it was stored in) had been a "nuts and bolts" restoration that was going to be showcased at a classic car show before it was stolen overnight

The presenters of Wheeler Dealers, Mike Brewer and Marc Priestley, have appealed for help finding the vintage MK1 Ford Fiesta which was taken from outside the Premier Inn in Knottingley where the duo were staying.

Mike has posted on social media: “I dare to say that we've possibly built the best Mk1 Ford Fiesta in this country - it really is this good. This has been a nuts and bolts restoration.

“We hope that, somehow, the classic car community can come together and find our car.”

In each episode of the show, which airs on the Discovery Channel, the presenters save an old and repairable vehicle by repairing or improving it within a budget, then sell it to a new owner.

The car which was stolen was the latest project for the show and was scheduled to be displayed at The Motorist car show, which sees hundreds of cars from across the country showcased to car enthusiasts.

Marc said: "We are heartbroken and it's a car that deserves to be out there for the world to see, not squirrelled away on the back of some thief's trailer.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The theft was reported to have occurred between 11.30pm last night (Monday) and 8am this morning, when it was reported to the police. Enquiries are ongoing."