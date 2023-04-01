News you can trust since 1852
When west meets north: Pontefract heritage on show as civic society hosts visitors from Harrogate on “impressive” day out

Heritage, landmarks and history were the order of the day as Pontefract Civic Society hosted a tour for guests from North Yorkshire.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Members hosted 45 visitors from the Harrogate U3A, and treated them to a “fantastic” heritage day helped by volunteers and Wakefield Council team members.

Harrogate U3A is a branch of a national organisation working alongside multiple charities to allow older people to make friends, learn new skills and socialise, as well as the chances to go on excursions.

Paul Cartwright, Pontefract civic society chair, planned the day in conjunction with the Harrogate organiser, Heather Law, who thanked the West Yorkshire hosts for a fantastic day.

The visitors got the opportunity to see sights such as Pontefract Town Hall and Pontefract Castle, as well as a wander through the town
"Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it and the feedback was really good. I heard comments such as “ a really good, full day out”, “we learnt a lot”, “Pontefract was impressive”, and “we’d no idea there was so much history there”,” she said.

"Thank you to Paul, an excellent guide.”

Mr Cartwright added: “It was a real pleasure to start in the Town Hall and Assembly Room, when walking around the town centre, visiting the museum, and after lunch onto the castle”.

Civic society member Rosemary Barnes, a Yorkshire Blue Badge Guide, and other members – including purple-clad town crier, John Turner - helped with the tour and equally impressed the visiting party.

Pontefract Civic Society played host to guests from the Harrogate U3A
If any other groups wish to have a heritage walk in Pontefract, please contact the Civic Society via email on [email protected] , or by phoning 01977 708658 for further information.

The visitors called the Pontefract trip "impressive" and said that they had "no idea there was so much history here”.
