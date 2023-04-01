Members hosted 45 visitors from the Harrogate U3A, and treated them to a “fantastic” heritage day helped by volunteers and Wakefield Council team members.

Harrogate U3A is a branch of a national organisation working alongside multiple charities to allow older people to make friends, learn new skills and socialise, as well as the chances to go on excursions.

Paul Cartwright, Pontefract civic society chair, planned the day in conjunction with the Harrogate organiser, Heather Law, who thanked the West Yorkshire hosts for a fantastic day.

The visitors got the opportunity to see sights such as Pontefract Town Hall and Pontefract Castle, as well as a wander through the town

"Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it and the feedback was really good. I heard comments such as “ a really good, full day out”, “we learnt a lot”, “Pontefract was impressive”, and “we’d no idea there was so much history there”,” she said.

"Thank you to Paul, an excellent guide.”

Mr Cartwright added: “It was a real pleasure to start in the Town Hall and Assembly Room, when walking around the town centre, visiting the museum, and after lunch onto the castle”.

Civic society member Rosemary Barnes, a Yorkshire Blue Badge Guide, and other members – including purple-clad town crier, John Turner - helped with the tour and equally impressed the visiting party.

Pontefract Civic Society played host to guests from the Harrogate U3A

If any other groups wish to have a heritage walk in Pontefract, please contact the Civic Society via email on [email protected] , or by phoning 01977 708658 for further information.

