When will Storm Eunice end? Here's when the Met Office weather warnings end

Storm Eunice is causing havoc across the travel network, and train operators across Britain have urged passengers to avoid travelling as emergency speed limits are in place

Across the country, schools, roads and businesses have also shut, due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of up to 90mph.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the worst storms in a generation has hit the UK today.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When will Storm Eunice be over?

It’s thought that the worst of Storm Eunice should be over within 24 hours.

The majority of the Met Office’s weather warnings currently in place - including its Amber and rare Red warnings - are expected to end at 9pm today (Friday February 18) areas under a Yellow weather warning should see conditions improve from 6pm.

Areas including south Wales, Bristol, Cornwall, and the south coast of England, will remain under a yellow weather warning for wind until 6pm on Saturday.

But as is always the case with the weather it’s hard to forecast just exactly what will happen with 100% certainty.