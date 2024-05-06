Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of runners will gather in Leeds on Sunday to take part in either the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion or Leeds Half Marathon.

Inspiring runners and athletes alike will be lacing up their trainers for Yorkshire’s biggest running event. The marathon and half marathon will both feature a start and finish line at AMT Headingley Stadium.

The circular marathon route will take in some of Leeds’s most scenic countryside and outer suburbs, journeying around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope and heading out to Otley and back for the big finish.

The Half Marathon will be taking place on the same day and will cover much of the same route.

In partnership with Leeds City Council, event organiser’s, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The marathon race will start at 9am and half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to – St Michael’s Lane, Cardigan Road, St Ann’s Lane, Wood Lane, Cattle Market Street Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane and Creskeld Lane from 4pm on Saturday, May 11 to 6.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

*Please note depending on the area of the route these parking restrictions will be lifted earlier than 6.30pm. Also, tow operations will be in place around St Michael’s Lane.

Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View) on Sunday. The closure around St Michael’s Lane will re-open no later than 6.30pm.

Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into force from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm whilst the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am.

Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8:30 up to Lawnswood roundabout and will re-open for 4:45pm and then up to New Pool Bank Road for 4:20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8:30am and be re-opened for 12:30. The final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9am and will be re-opened between 1:30pm and 3:15.pm.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions click here.

A number of travel services will be available across the city for both participants and spectators travelling to the event.

These services include: Elland Road Park and Ride, Stourton Park and Ride, City Centre Shuttle Bus and Cinder Moor Park and Stride.

For further information, please click here.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “For an event of this scale, significant road closures will be required.

“We are working in partnership with Leeds City Council, local authority highways, emergency services and multi-agency planning groups to make sure the event is operated safely and securely.

“Some road closures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to thank all residents in advance for their understanding and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that all closures will be lifted as soon as possible.