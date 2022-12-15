Brandon Lee placed an online order for “a large quantity of meat” which also included a mystery box and “essentials such as rice”, all to arrive via a ‘next day delivery’ service on December 6, but the items never arrived – and he is still waiting.

With Royal Mail industrial action continuing to impact post deliveries this month, many customers are facing disruption with packages caught up in backlogs. Some private delivery firms are also reportedly struggling to keep up with the demand as the busy Christmas rush comes to a head, and an increase in business, leading to further delays.

Mr Lee, from Chequerfield, purchased the pack of meat from online grocers Musclefood, and said that despite several messages to the London-based company, and the shipping company, inquiring about the delay he had not had any response.

An example of the food pack that Brandon Lee ordered from Musclefoods, which has not arrived and he fears will be "inedible" by the time it arrives

“I ordered £77 worth of meat from Musclefood who use delivery firm DPD. They sent it out on the December 6th and it was supposed to come on Wednesday the 7th through a next day delivery option they offer.

It’s now a week later and I still haven’t received my order. By the time it comes it will all be out of date,” he said.

“I’ve emailed the company many times and I still haven’t received anything back.”

Mr Lee, who has been posting about the issue on social media, said for food to be delayed in the post was a serious issue.

Carrier DPD has sites all over the country

“It’s had a big impact as I don’t have much money. The food was supposed to last me two weeks. I’ve been having the community of Pontefract generously offer me food to help out whilst I get it sorted.”

A spokesperson for MuscleFood.com said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers.

“Delivery firms are experiencing delays due to a higher than forecasted demand from Black Friday and the current Royal Mail strike action.

“Our dedicated carrier, DPD, is working hard with us to ensure services remain unaffected during this period.

“We are confident of an efficient service over this high demand strike related time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Meanwhile the Royal Mail has accused union members of “holding Christmas to ransom” with their latest wave of December strikes over pay and conditions.

Posties are set to walkout from centres across the UK on Thursday (December 15) as the dispute continues, with further walkouts expected throughout the remainder of the festive period. The last first class posting date for Christmas has now been brought forward to Friday (December 16). Any items posted on the days before, during or after strike days are likely to be subject to delays as Christmas cards and gifts pile up.