The person who volunteers to help make other people’s lives that bit better, or simply puts a smile on people’s faces by bringing the community together.

The Community Foundation Wakefield District is launching its Unsung Heroes 2023 campaign to celebrate the outstanding contributions made by volunteers from across the Wakefield District.

They represent a hidden army that, put simply, changes people’s lives on a daily basis within their local communities. They may run/organise local activities, donate their time to a local cause/charity or simply go above and beyond the norm to help others.

The special evening of celebration within the stunning backdrop of Wakefield Cathedral will promote the nominees’ outstanding contributions through a series of short films.

If you know someone whose selfless actions slip under the radar when they deserve to be recognised, please nominate them.

All the winning nominees will be invited to the Unsung Heroes Awards, which will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 6 2023.

At the end of the night three special awards are given - the Outstanding Young Person’s Award, the People’s Choice Award voted for by the public, and the Overall Winner, chosen by the awards panel.

Sir Rodney Walker, President Community Foundation Wakefield District, said: “We need your help in finding this year’s Unsung Heroes.

"This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do. Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2023 Unsung

Hero.”

Making a nomination is easy as you only have to write a few words to describe why you have chosen your Unsung Hero.

Make your nomination today by visiting www.wakefieldcf.org.uk and follow the instructions.

The closing date for receipt of all nominations is Friday, May 26.

Please note that nominee(s) must:

*Be unpaid volunteers

*Be delivering something extraordinary, i.e. regularly going beyond the call of duty

*Reside and/or work within the Wakefield Metropolitan District, which includes the Five Towns

*Be aged seven or above (nominated seven-18 year-olds will compete in a special Outstanding Young Person category)