Who will you nominate as your Wakefield District Unsung Hero for 2022?

Last year's Unsung Heroes award ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral

They represent a hidden army that, put simply, changes people’s lives on a daily basis within their local communities.

They may have run/organised activities, or supported older people and families as we all came to terms with a different way of living.

This could include areas such as sport and culture, disability or mental health, illness or bereavement, befriending or caring, delivering medicines or food parcels but they are not exclusive.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Gration will be the host of the 2022 Unsung Heroes award ceremony

For the sixth year running, the Community Foundation Wakefield District is celebrating the outstanding contributions made by these volunteers from across the district.

And is your chance to nominate those you think deserve recognition.

All of the winning nominees will be invited to the Unsung Heroes Awards at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 14.

This special evening of celebration within the stunning backdrop of Wakefield Cathedral, will be hosted by TV personality Harry Gration and recognises the outstanding contributions made by the winning nominees through a series of short films.

At the end of the night two special awards are given, including the People’s Choice Award, voted for by Wakefield Express readers and the Overall Winner, chosen by the awards panel.

Sir Rodney Walker, president of Community Foundation Wakefield District said: “We need your help in finding this year’s Unsung Heroes. This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do. Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2022 Unsung Hero.”