Who will you nominate as your Wakefield District Unsung Hero for 2023?

The Community Foundation Wakefield District is launching its Unsung Heroes 2023 campaign to celebrate the outstanding contributions made by volunteers from across the Wakefield District.

They represent a hidden army that, put simply, changes people’s lives on a daily basis within their local communities.

They may run or organise local activities, donate their time to a local cause or charity or simply go above and beyond the norm to help others.

All the winning nominees will be invited to the Unsung Heroes Awards, which will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 6 2023.

If you know someone whose selfless actions slip under the radar when they deserve to be recognised, please nominate them.

All the winning nominees will be invited to the Unsung Heroes Awards, which will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 6 2023.

Cathedral will promote the nominees’ outstanding contributions through a series of short films.

At the end of the night three special awards are given - the Outstanding Young Person Award; the People’s Choice Award, voted for by the public; and the Overall Winner, chosen by the awards panel.

Sir Rodney Walker, President Community Foundation Wakefield District, said: “We need your help in finding this year’s Unsung Heroes."This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do. Everyone knows someone who

deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2023 Unsung Hero.”

Making a nomination is easy. Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk and follow the instructions.

You only need to write a few words to describe why you have chosen your Unsung Hero(es).

Please note that nominee(s) must:

Be unpaid volunteers

Be delivering something extraordinary, i.e. regularly going beyond the call of duty

Reside and/or work within the Wakefield Metropolitan District, which includes the Five Towns

Be aged seven or above (nominated seven-18 year-olds will compete in a special Outstanding Young Person category)