'Whopping' £3K raised for Wakefield Food Bank after vandals targeted them for the FIFTH time

Generous fundraisers have raised £3,000 for a Wakefield Food Bank after they were targeted by vandals for the fifth time.

Joshua Brandwood says he felt compelled to help St Catherine's Food bank after the latest attack on their premises, and completed a 20K run to raise funds.

Joshua Brand wood helped raise 3K for Wakefield Food Bank

A fundraising page was also set up to accept donations.

Joshua said: "Wakefield Food Bank provides a vital service to members of the community who require additional support.

"After hearing about some mindless vandals targeting them for the fifth time, I felt compelled to help."

"Despite limited training, I managed to achieve my 20k target, I am incredibly lucky to have picked a day where the weather was nice considering Storm Ciara is now in full swing.

"However, since my run I have been bed-bound because my legs are in agony, but it was worth it."

St Catherine's Church Centre, on Doncaster Road, offer food packages to those in need and support hundreds of families every month.

Joshua said: "I'm incredibly appreciative to members of the community who have either shared or donated to the cause.

"Since the photo was taken, the overall funds have reached a whopping £3,000.

"It goes to show that when we work together, we can achieve great things."