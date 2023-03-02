Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, 40, died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at RAF Akrotiri in 2016.

A first inquest in Britain returned a narrative verdict and a second inquest is scheduled for next month in Cyprus.

But Anthony's wife, Sally Oxley, 45, now wants a third inquest - in Britain - because of supposed "new evidence".

Sally, an aesthetic practitioner from Wakefield, said: "The US investigation is, and has always been, an insult to our family.

"The truth needs to come out, and someone has to face punishment for what happened to my husband."

Clr Sgt Oxley, a drum major, was riding a Suzuki Intruder motorbike and collided with a Toyota Corolla said to be being driven by a US serviceman in June 2016.

An inquest held at Wakefield Coroner’s Court in February 2018 found that the cause of death was major blunt force trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.

Assistant coroner John Hobson read a statement from Neil Whelden, a commander with the US Air Force office of special investigations.

It said: "The witness stated the subject (the car driver) had not slowed down or indicated prior to the right turn, disallowing the deceased the opportunity to avoid collision.

"The deceased's motorcycle's speed of approximately 43mph was too fast for the area where the collision occurred."

Now, years later, the Cypriot authorities are carrying out their own inquest into the soldier's death.

The Cypriot inquest has been adjourned until April.

But in light of fresh evidence, Sally and her legal team have applied for second inquest to be held in the UK.

She said: "The US should never have conducted the investigation in to Anthony's death in the first place.

"I've got in touch with a solicitors, and we've applied for a second UK inquest to be held in the UK, in light of the newly disclosed evidence."