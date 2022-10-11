Winter wonderland festive market with over 20 chalets and a cosy tipi bar heading to Wakefield

From November 18-20, Wakefield will be welcoming visitors to discover the city in a whole new light during its inaugural Light Up trail.

The centrepiece of the festival is Futures, by Lucid Creates, a stunning installation which will lead visitors along a 50m walkway of optical illusions, moving light and mesmerising sound.

The trail will also feature Spin Me A Yarn, by Studio Vertigo, a giant illuminated ball of yarn located at the Art House, a series of intricate light-based artworks by artist Tracey Meek shining a light on Westgate’s rich heritage, as well as an array of impressive light pieces throughout the city centre.

Light Up Wakefield is returning next month. (Andrew Benge)

And, for the first time, the cathedral precinct will also host a winter wonderland festive market with over 20 chalets and a cosy tipi bar with live entertainment.

Wakefield Cathedral, Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre will be hosting a programme of festive family fun including face painting, street entertainment, a Santa’s Grotto and workshops.

Santa Underground will be returning to his grotto 140 metres below the surface from November 25 –27 at the National Coal Mining Museum. The museum will also host a brass band, lantern making workshops and Christmas fair.

On November 26-27and December 3-4, The Hepworth will see the return of their popular festive market with over 60 stalls. On both Saturdays, The Hepworth will come alive with Light Up animations, family activities and festive food.

Futures by Lucid Creates. (Palladian Media)

Light Up is also heading to Pontefract Castle on November 25-26, including a tipi bar and family activities.

The magic continues throughout the month so save the date now:

Wednesday, November 16: South Elmsall Light UP

Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20: Wakefield City Centre Light Up

Tuesday, November 22: Castleford Light Up

Wednesday, November 23: Knottingley Light Up

Friday, November 25 – Sunday, November 27: National Coal Mining Museum Illumine

Friday, November 25 – Saturday , November 26: Pontefract Castle Light Up

Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 7 and December 3 and 4: The Hepworth Wakefield Light Up