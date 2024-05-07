With Banners Held High festival and parade returns to Wakefield city centre on 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Banners Held High (WBHH) will return to the city this weekend on the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike when the banners from pits from around our district and trade unions at large will go on show.

A statement from co-chairman Philip Boyes and Trevor Howard said: “It is now 10 years since the first WBHH was held in Unity Hall, and it has developed and evolved since then into the street festival that we know today.

"The festival was created to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the most bitter and divisive dispute in recent times, the miners’ strike of 84-85, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the start of that strike.

Banners Held High Festival parade. Picture Scott Merrylees

"Since then, the issues faced by the mining communities have not gone away, and the restrictive legislation that the Tories have brought in over the years have curtailed trade union freedom and that of many other organisations to exercise their democratic right to protest.

"So, the theme of this year’s festival is ‘Remember the Miners’ strike; defend the right to protest’.”

The parade will start from Smyth Street, assembling at 10.45am for an 11.30am march to Wood Street.

Throughout the day the festival will include speakers will include NUM general secretary Chris Kitchen, UCU general secretary Jo Grady, Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett among others.

Mr Trickett said: “It is about working class solidarity and when all the unions march together.

"Because the struggle of each group deserves our support and because when it’s your turn to fight then you will have the support of others.

"The Wakefield district has always stood for solidarity and social justice. Our people were always solid.”

There will be marching bands, folk and punk acts, and exhibitions in Wakefield Town Hall, as well as campaign and food stalls.

Organisers say that as well as looking back to the time of miners strike, the movement is still relevant to movements up and down around the country today.