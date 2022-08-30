News you can trust since 1852
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wakefield crash

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing into a wall in Wakefield yesterday.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:54 am
The crash happened on Leeds Road yesterday evening.
Police were called to Leeds Road in Outwood, near the junction with Victoria Approach, at 6.47pm on Monday to a report of a ‘single vehicle collision’.

Officers attended the incident in which a car had come off the road and collided with a wall.

A police spokesman said: “There were no serious injuries reported and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences.”

Enquires remain ongoing.

