Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wakefield crash

The crash happened on Leeds Road yesterday evening.

Police were called to Leeds Road in Outwood, near the junction with Victoria Approach, at 6.47pm on Monday to a report of a ‘single vehicle collision’.

Officers attended the incident in which a car had come off the road and collided with a wall.

A police spokesman said: “There were no serious injuries reported and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences.”