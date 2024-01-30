News you can trust since 1852
Woman believed to be mother of baby found in Three Horse Shoes pub has been identifed

The mother of a newborn baby girl found in a pub toilet in Oulton has been identified, police have said.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 14:17 GMT
Flowers have now been laid on a bench outside the pub, with residents leaving tributes to the baby. (National World)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police enquiries have identified a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found deceased in a public house in Oulton.

“She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal, and everyone who supported the police in their enquiries.”

Flowers have been left on the bench outside the pub.

Emergency services were called to the pub at around 4.45pm on Sunday following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the pub toilets.

Paramedics confirmed the newborn's death, and evidence suggests the baby was stillborn in the toilet cubicle.

Flowers have now been laid on a bench outside the pub, with residents leaving tributes to the baby.

