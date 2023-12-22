Woman pronounced dead after police called to crashed car in Allerton Bywater yesterday

A woman has been pronounced dead after a crash in Allerton Bywater yesterday.

Police were called to Highfield Drive at 3.35pm where a black Dacia Sandero had hit a street light and wooden fence.

Officers say the female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the car crashing on Highfield Drive.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver, a female aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The accident happened yesterday

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who may have dashcam of CCTV footage of it, or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact them.