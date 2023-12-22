Woman pronounced dead after police called to crashed car in Allerton Bywater yesterday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Highfield Drive at 3.35pm where a black Dacia Sandero had hit a street light and wooden fence.
Officers say the female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the car crashing on Highfield Drive.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver, a female aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.”
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who may have dashcam of CCTV footage of it, or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact them.
Anyone who can help should call 101 or go visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1173 of December 21.