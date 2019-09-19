Woman sent fake email from 'Pinderfields Hospital' in attempt to win boyfriend back

A woman tried to win back her boyfriend by pretending to be a staff member at Pinderfields Hospital.

In the email, which purports to have been sent by the “Pinderfields hospital Pregency ward”, the recipient is told that a woman is pregnant with his child, but will lose the baby if the pair do not get back together.

Rather than take the email seriously, he recognised that it was a fake, and decided to post a photograph of the email on Reddit.

The photo, which was posted to the site yesterday afternoon, has received more than 47 thousands upvotes, and appeared on the front page of the site, meaning it was one of the most popular posts.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that the email address was not used by the hospital, and had nothing to do with the Trust.

The email reads: “Hello we tried to contact you earlier in regards to Miss [redacted] and your baby we believe she may be 4 to 5 weeks pregnant and will confirm later on next week but we would like to inform yourself as the father that the baby is having difficulty with its heart right now due to the baby being stressed and the mother being stressed.

“And i know this is not policy procedure but i would advice for the baby sake that you and the baby’s mother talk it through and put your differences a side and get back together.

“As lately most of baby’s die due to stress knowing there parents are not together anymore.

“Yours sincerely The pregancy ward at pinderfields hospital”.It has received more than 2,000 comments, many of which questioned the legitimacy of the email.

One comment read: “I'd like to see the study backing "most babies die from knowing their parents wont be together"."

Others queried the claim that babies could not survive without both parents involved, with many noting that they had lived comfortably without a father figure in their life.

One person said: “How am I still alive? What about my stepson? My husband and his 6 younger siblings? My 3 younger siblings? My Aunt, Uncle, and Mom? My Grandmother and her two siblings? We must've lucked out in that lottery.”