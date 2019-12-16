Woman sexually assaulted by football fans on train between Leeds and Sheffield

A woman was sexually assaulted by football fans on a train travelling between Leeds and Sheffield.

British Transport Police said that a group of football fans were being anti-social on board the carriage and one of the group then harassed the woman.

She was then touched inappropriately.

The incident was reported to British Transport Police after being witnessed by other passengers.

Police are now appealing for the victim for contact them to report the assault, which happened at about 10pm on October 19.

A police spokersperson said: "If you were the person who was groped by this group, please get in touch.

"You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 698 of 19/10/2019."