The nature area is located on the site of the former Wakefield Council offices, close to the newly completed junction improvement scheme.

Once finished, it will create a public open space for local people to walk though or sit and enjoy its surroundings once the planting areas are established.

It will also provide a habitat to improve biodiversity and attract wildlife to the area.

There have already been 200 trees planted on the site. They feature a mixture of native trees such as oak, birch, and hawthorn and orchard trees including plum, cherry and walnut.

Also in place are 10 bird boxes, seven bat boxes and two hedgehog houses.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “A big part of the project to improve the A650 and Newton Bar roundabout was to make it safer and quicker for pedestrians to get around.

“Once complete, this new nature recovery area will connect those living in the area via new off-road footpaths, which are pleasant to walk through and make it much more convenient to travel by foot.”

“We know that green spaces are important to our residents and once spring arrives, and plants start to bloom, this will become a place for people to sit and observe the newly formed area and habitats.”