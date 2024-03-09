Work almost complete on Newton Bar nature recovery area

Work is nearing completion on what will become a new nature recovery area at Newton Bar.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The nature area is located on the site of the former Wakefield Council offices, close to the newly completed junction improvement scheme.

Once finished, it will create a public open space for local people to walk though or sit and enjoy its surroundings once the planting areas are established.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also provide a habitat to improve biodiversity and attract wildlife to the area.

Most Popular
Coun David Pickersgill, CounJack Hemingway, Coun Matthew Morley and Coun Elizabeth Rhodes.Coun David Pickersgill, CounJack Hemingway, Coun Matthew Morley and Coun Elizabeth Rhodes.
Coun David Pickersgill, CounJack Hemingway, Coun Matthew Morley and Coun Elizabeth Rhodes.

There have already been 200 trees planted on the site. They feature a mixture of native trees such as oak, birch, and hawthorn and orchard trees including plum, cherry and walnut.

Also in place are 10 bird boxes, seven bat boxes and two hedgehog houses.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “A big part of the project to improve the A650 and Newton Bar roundabout was to make it safer and quicker for pedestrians to get around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Once complete, this new nature recovery area will connect those living in the area via new off-road footpaths, which are pleasant to walk through and make it much more convenient to travel by foot.”

“We know that green spaces are important to our residents and once spring arrives, and plants start to bloom, this will become a place for people to sit and observe the newly formed area and habitats.”

Final seeding will take place in April, with the area set to fully open to the public in May.

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilPlanning