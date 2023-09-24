Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delivered by ESH Construction’s affordable housing division, in partnership with Leeds Federated and WDH, the new homes have been built for affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership tenures.

The development forms part of ambitious plans to increase the availability of high quality, affordable housing within the town, offering a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes and four bungalows.

Designed by Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects and supported with Homes England funding, the scheme has successfully transformed a 2.2-hectare patch of unused grassland on Pemberton Road, which Leeds Federated purchased from Wakefield Council in 2020.

Simon Woodward, operations director at Esh Construction, said: “We are pleased to bring another successful project to completion.

"The project has not only delivered much-needed affordable homes, but also social and economic value for the local community. The quality of homes we have delivered for our clients is testament to the hard work from all involved.”

Leeds Federated and WDH each manage 43 units and 39 units respectively. Each home boasts high quality, modern kitchens and integrated appliances, as well as a private, enclosed rear garden and individual parking spaces.

Steve Ellis, head of development at Leeds Federated, said: “Completion of this major regeneration project in Castleford has helped provide over 80 good quality affordable homes for rent and sale, predominantly for local people.

"We would like to thank all of the partners involved in helping to make the development of these new homes such a success.

Ian Penn, service director for development at WDH, said: “It has been fantastic to work in partnership with Leeds Federated and Esh Construction to provide more high-quality, affordable homes and regenerate land that was unused and overgrown.

"At WDH we strive to create confident communities and Pemberton Road is the perfect example of how housing associations working together can provide more affordable housing options for local people who want to live in the area they love.”

As part of their commitment to supporting the areas in which they operate, Esh delivers an social value package through their ‘Constructing Local’ strategy.

As part of this, Esh Construction provided 15 days of work experience and 432 apprentice weeks, as part of its commitment to maximising social value within the local community.

Through the responsible procurement of a local supply chain and sub-contractors, 91 per cent of workers were from the Yorkshire region and 970 weeks of employment were provided for Castleford residents.

Billy Goodwin had been unable to secure a role on a construction site for three years after finishing college and was given new hope when he secured his first role with Esh Construction to work on the development from start to finish.