This follows improvements at Thornes Park, Pontefract Park, Queens Park in Castleford and Vale Head Park in Hemsworth in the last few months.

The new play areas that have opened are fun to explore and have been designed to be inclusive so that children, from tots to teens, of all abilities can play alongside each other.

The council decided to invest in the play areas after public consultation and engagement with local community groups, park Friends’ groups and ward members, as well as the annual park users’ survey, with the majority of residents saying they value free, open spaces.

Councillor Michelle Collins cuts the ribbon at the courts at Haw Hill Park.

At Haw Hill Park, children from Normanton Junior School and Normanton All Saints took part in free tennis activities lead by Wakefield School of Tennis.

Supporters including the Friends of the Park and the Well Project charity came to support the opening event.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “It was fantastic to see how much fun the children had on the new courts and facilities at Haw Hill Park.

"They are great additions and will be enjoyed by the local community for many years to come.”

Councillor Michelle Collins at Haw Hill Park.

One of the council’s key priorities and ambitions is to deliver improvements to parks, play areas and green spaces and last year, the council committed to spending £1.8m on improving parks up to 2024.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve made such a difference to the play areas in our parks.

"We’ve had great feedback that children and young people are enjoying exploring the equipment and facilities.

“Parks are free and accessible places for people to socialise, exercise and improve our local environment.