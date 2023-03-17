Work to start on renovation of historic Queen’s Mill following £900,000 funding grant

The building, beside the river Aire, is believed to be the world’s largest stone grinding flour mill, with flour still produced on site today.

The grant is part of a £23.9m allocation from the government’s Town Fund.

In 2019, Wakefield Council secured the funding to pay for projects in Castleford aimed at improving the urban environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

Work is expected to start at Queen’s Mill later this year and be completed in 2025.

The renovation will be carried out by Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT), who say the mill is a building of local importance and a prominent reminder of Castleford’s industrial past.

Plans include turning the mill into a key destination for the community so it can hold events and functions, provide workspace and offering a unique home to businesses.

Work is expected to start at Queen’s Mill later this year and be completed in 2025.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “At present, the condition of this landmark building restricts its use.

“Through grant support we will change that, unlocking the building’s potential as a key community asset which sits in prime position alongside the town’s greatest natural asset – the river Aire.”

Lorna Malkin, chief executive of Castleford Heritage Trust, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding, it’s a game changer and will allow us to take the mill to the next level as a community destination.

Projects included in Castleford’s Town Deal funding are:

The Castleford Riverside Project:

The project focuses on land close to the River Aire and Queen’s Mill

Currently, the river is largely cut off from the town and hidden from view by buildings.

The Council has already acquired property to the west of the mill.

The plan involves creating more green space close to the river and will highlight the Roman bathhouse, located nearby.

The Heart of Castleford Project:

Focuses on Henry Moore Square, described as an “uninspiring” section of Castleford’s main high street.

The project aims to transform the area into a “new vibrant and active heart of the town centre.”

It will undergo a major upgrade, with a new enlarged square with new trees lighting and a sculpture installed.

Castleford Boho:

Making Sagar Street the home for independent businesses and restoring new life to the former Kingdom Hall as an arts, events and community venue.

Castleford Connections:

Helping residents and visitors move easily around the town by providing straightforward, pleasant links between the town centre, river and other key destinations.

Wakefield has also received £24.9m from the Towns Fund.

It will fund developments including the Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway residential project, the relocation of the library and museum into the heart of the city centre and the transformation of the Cathedral precinct area.