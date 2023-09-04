Workers at National Coal Mining Museum secure ‘proper pay rise’, says UNISON
They include ex-miners who make the history of the coal industry accessible by giving talks and tours of the underground tunnels at the former Caphouse Colliery.
The increase means staff currently paid the real living wage (£10.90 per hour) will see their pay go up to £11 per hour, backdated to April 1, 2023.
There will also be a one-off payment of £193.44 for all contracted staff who were paid the real living wage between September 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
Other contracted workers will receive a five per cent pay rise, backdated to April 1, 2023.
In addition, a one-off cost of living payment of £200 will be paid to every contracted worker.
It’s the second pay rise workers at NCMME represented by UNISON have secured in less than a year – after an increase of 10.5 per cent in November 2022.
UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “This is a great outcome for staff who work hard to keep the heritage of the coal industry alive, and to make it accessible to new generations.“Finally the employer has recognised the hard work they do – and has agreed to pay them
more fairly.”
UNISON Wakefield district branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Once again, staff have shown the employer they’re willing to fight to be paid fairly.
“They were successful in securing a pay rise last year after striking, and the threat of another walkout has seen management finally cough up and give workers the pay rise they deserve.”