World Cup 2022: Wakefield domestic abuse campaign launches alongside football tournament

The 16 Days of Action begin with White Ribbon Day on Friday November 25 and end on Human Rights Day on December 10.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people and businesses to take action against domestic abuse and violence.

Throughout the 16 Days of Action, which this year coincides with the men’s football World Cup in Qatar, the council will encourage residents to ‘blow the whistle’ on domestic abuse raising awareness of the help and support available to victims.

Historically, when there are major sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup finals tournament, there can be an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “White Ribbon Day, and the 16 Days of Action, are very important in bringing people together and addressing domestic abuse.

“Sadly, this is an issue that affects many people in our district. Our message is that domestic abuse will not be tolerated, and we want to bring people together to raise awareness of the issue, to address the toxic ideas that lie behind, encourage people to report it, and show those affected where they can go for help and support.

“We also want to encourage those using abusive behaviours to seek our help and support to change their behaviour.”

During the campaign the council’s social media channels will explore the different types of domestic abuse, raise awareness about help and support available as well as advising the public about how they can play their part in blowing the whistle on domestic abuse.

White Ribbon ambassadors, with the help of Ossett Ladies’ Football Club, have been part of a film to raise awareness of the day.

In addition, events are taking place across the district, including a conference on domestic abuse, training sessions and awareness raising events, to help collective tackle violence.

Support is available to people experiencing domestic abuse through Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service (WDDAS) on 0800 915 1561 or visit the Council’s website https://wakefieldcouncil.com/blow-the-whistle.

