World-famous Wayne Sleep to dance his way into town

Dancers will be given the chance to go to-to-toe with one of the world’s greatest talents as Wayne Sleep comes to town this month.

The famous ballet star will be giving a master class at Ossett Town Hall, allowing dancers the chance to learn from him.

Sarah Thomas, principal of the West Yorkshire Theatre Dance Centre, who secured the major coup, said booking the superstar has been an ambition dating back decades.

She said: “This all came about from a comment from a parent of my very first pupil who came to me when I started teaching.

“She mentioned that one of the highlights that she would never forget was watching her then eight-year-old daughter dance with Wayne Sleep in 2000. I thought 20 years was too long a time to have left it to provide this opportunity for our dancers, so quickly started to make enquiries. I am thrilled to organise such a momentous event.

“It isn’t every day a world-famous ballet dancer comes to Ossett and I cannot wait for dancers to be able to learn from him. What an opportunity.

“Dancers are coming from across our county to be part of this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He is one of the royalty of the dance world and dancers are eager to be part of it.”

Wayne, who is 71, began ballet lessons in the 1950s and joined the Royal Ballet in 1966, becoming a senior principal dancer performing globally.

He will be at Ossett Town Hall on the afternoon of Sunday, February 23.

To inquire about dancing with him or tickets for spectating, call the West Yorkshire Theatre dance Studio on 01924 266374 or log onto dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wytdc