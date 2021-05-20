Trombonist Adrian Hirst and daughter Amy are to take part in a cycling challenge after Adrian was paralysed in a collision in 2017. Pictures: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Adrian Hirst was left in a coma for several weeks in the accident in March 2017 when a driver pulled out of a junction near Cawood, Selby, as he was travelling with his wife on a motorbike, and spent another six months on the spinal injuries unit at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

The musician, a former bass trombone player with the world’s most successful brass band, the Black Dyke Band of Queensbury, was left partially paralysed in the collision and relies on a wheelchair.

Now the 57-year-old of Kirk Smeaton near Pontefract, is planning to cycle 100 miles with his daughter Amy, 30, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK's Cycle the Month challenge, following a history of the illness in both their families.

Former bass trombone player for world renowned Black Dykes brass band Adrian Hirst. Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Mr Hirst, who now plays with Barnsley Brass Band, will use a specially-designed bike to use both his arms and the limited movement in his legs, and said the challenge would help with his physiotherapy as well as raising money for a cause close to the family’s heart.

“I’m not completely paraplegic, I do have some movement in my legs. So this challenge is a great thing to do to keep fit,” he said.

"My father Frank had leukaemia and prostate cancer in the last year of his life, and my daughter's father-in-law has it as well, so the cause is one that means a lot to us."

Mr Hirst played trombone for the Black Dyke for 30 years until he was involved in the horrific accident, when he moved to take a less intense role with Barnsley Brass so he could focus on recovery.

Trombonist Adrian Hirst and daughter Amy are to take part in a cycling challenge after Adrian was paralysed in a collision in 2017. Pictures: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian