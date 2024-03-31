Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic England has made the listings to give greater recognition and protection to the parkland at Waterton Park, near Walton in Wakefield that was created by 19th century naturalist Charles Waterton.

The three-mile wall at Waterton Park, near Walton in Wakefield, was built around the parkland to protect wildlife from predators and poachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Waterton banned shooting and fishing in the park and created new habitats for native birds and protected wildlife.

Historic England has made the listings to give greater recognition and protection to the parkland at Waterton Park, near Walton in Wakefield that was created by 19th century naturalist Charles Waterton.

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: “This recognition is hugely welcomed as it increases the protection that can be given to the landscape and Waterton’s wall around it.

"It safeguards the things that make them special, and this is likely to be of interest not only to people in the district but potentially across the country and world as well.”

In 1821 Waterton built a high boundary wall - newly listed at Grade II - to keep out foxes and poachers. The completed stone wall was over three miles long and took five years to compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterton banned shooting and fishing in the park, creating new habitats for native birds.

He helped wildlife by creating new habitats, planting trees and undergrowth cover, and allowing the far end of the lake to become swampy for the benefit of herons and waterfowl.