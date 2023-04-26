Would you pay to sleep in one of Britain's most haunted homes with the Black Monk of Pontefract?

It has been called the most haunted house in the country and you can stop the night if you fancy being scared witless.

It has been called the most haunted house in the country and you can stop the night if you fancy being scared witless.

A company called Haunted Happenings is laying on a ‘ghost hunt’ experience with an optional sleepover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chequerfield house at East Drive is said to be the haunting ground of the Blank Monk who was hanged 500 years ago for the rape and murder of a young girl.

The story centres on the Pritchard family - Jean and Joe and their children Philip, 15, and Diane, 12 - who moved there in August 1966.

Joe and Jean were said to have come face to face with the spirit, a cloaked shadow which floated above their bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lights turned off and on again, furniture overturned, pictures were slashed, objects levitated or disappeared, foul smells travelled through the house and heavy breathing sounds were heard. The spooky goings-on were coupled with a mysterious black-robed figure who the family members claimed to have seen on several occasions.

Witnesses included the police, local MP and the vicar.

A paranormal investigator discovered that the town’s gallows had been across the street. The Black Monk was thought to have been a monk who was hanged for the rape and murder of a young girl.

Their experiences were eventually turned into a horror film in 2012 - When the Lights Went Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its eerie reputation, the house has remained empty for years and paranormal investigators have made numerous pilgrimages to the property, eager to make contact with the evil spirit many say lurk within its four walls.

Haunted Happenings, who are inviting brave souls to stop the night for £59, say the house has caused many people to flee from it in terror.

Many dates have already sold out, but there are still places throughout June and the rest of 2023.