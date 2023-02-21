Wrenthorpe residents say flats and shops plan will add to village’s ‘nightmare’ parking problems

People living in Wrenthorpe say the scheme will add to ‘nightmare’ parking problems in the area.

A developer has submitted plans to Wakefield Council to build 11 flats and two retail units at the vacant site on Wrenthorpe Road.

The proposals includes two parking bays for electric vehicle charging plus the creation of a communal garden area.

Village residents have objected to a scheme to convert a derelict former business premises into flats and retail units.

Residents say there is already a chronic shortage of parking in the village.

Sally Kennerley, licensee of the New Wheel pub, which is opposite the site, site: “I have had this pub for 19 years now and have seen how busy this road has become. The situation is ridiculous.

“There are four schools in the vicinity. The traffic is a nightmare during the school run.

“Parking has become a major issue for people in Wrenthorpe. We understand that the site does need to be developed but there are are just not enough car parking space in the village as it is.”

Charlie Keith, councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West, said: “We are not anti-development but this is going to add to a serious problem that already exists.

“Parking really is a nightmare at the moment in Wrenthorpe.

“We can’t allow a developer to just come in with an application, then walk away after making some money and leave the residents to live with the consequences.”

Follow ward councillor Nadiah Sharp described the parking element of the application as “unreasonable and inadequate.”

She said: “This planning application does not consider the residents and commercial entities that live and work in the surrounding area.

“There is no need for more retail outlets. The retail outlets and public house currently existing are sufficient.

“The proposed plans are expecting current residents to park sometimes five streets away from their own property.”

One of the objections on the council’s planning website states: “Whilst I support the creation of new retail units, the proposed lack of sufficient parking for new residential dwellings is ridiculous beyond belief.

“The suggestion that there are plenty of parking spaces in the immediate surrounding area is laughable.”

A West Yorkshire Police officer has also raised concerns that the scheme could lead to “inconsiderate parking and potentially disputes.”

A transport statement commissioned in support of the scheme states that there is sufficient on-street parking nearby and public transport links to cope with the development.

It states: “While the site does not meet relevant parking standards, it is considered that sufficient on-street parking capacity exists to accommodate any likely parking demand arising as a result of the development proposals.”

