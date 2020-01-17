Writers invited to join new literary group to launch in Castleford

A new literary group will launch in Castleford next week, offering support and encouragement to the town’s writers.
Louis Kasatkin, founder of Wakefield's literature festival, said: "The aim is to fill a void in the local cultural scene by offering a forum for writers of all genres. An ideal, regular convivial venue and opportunities that are available such as additional established online platforms for writers to promote their work."
Writers of poetry, prose and creative non-fiction are welcome at the meeting, which will be held The Junction Pub, Castleford, from 6.45pm on Tuesday, January 21, and each two weeks thereafter.
