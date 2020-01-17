Writers invited to join new literary group to launch in Castleford

A new literary group will launch in Castleford next week, offering support and encouragement to the town’s writers.

Louis Kasatkin, founder of Wakefield's literature festival, said: "The aim is to fill a void in the local cultural scene by offering a forum for writers of all genres. An ideal, regular convivial venue and opportunities that are available such as additional established online platforms for writers to promote their work."

A new literary group will launch in Castleford next week, offering support and encouragement to the towns writers. Photo: Google Maps

Writers of poetry, prose and creative non-fiction are welcome at the meeting, which will be held The Junction Pub, Castleford, from 6.45pm on Tuesday, January 21, and each two weeks thereafter.

For more information, click here.