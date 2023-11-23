X Factor star to perform at musical afternoon in Wakefield to raise funds for NHS charity

Join EyUp! NHS charity on Sunday, December 3 for a fundraising afternoon of live music and performances from local musicians and dancers.

The concert will be held at Venue 23 in Wakefield, starting at 1pm.

Various local acts will be performing, including X Factor star Holly Tandy, Amber Falls, Hands of industry, Karl Johnson and Studio A.

A raffle will be held on the day where attendees can be in with the chance of winning a £150 voucher for Raithwaite Hotel in Whitby, two adult and two child passes for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, a Wakefield Trinity shirt and much more.

All proceeds from the event will go to EyUp! NHS charity, which is the dedicated charity for South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

EyUp! helps make a difference to the community, mental health, well-being and learning disability services in Barnsley, Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees.

Jana Harris, fundraising manager for EyUp!, said: “We have a marvellous line up of local bands and performers covering various genres of music for all to enjoy.

Join EyUp! NHS charity on Sunday 3 December for an afternoon filled with live music and performances from local musicians and dancers.

"It will be a great afternoon out supporting an amazing charity, who make a real difference to our local communities.”

Tickets are £10 each and are available to buy now on TicketSource – www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/venue23/ey-up-charity-fest/e-azordj.

Admission for ages 14 and over only.