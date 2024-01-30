Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Xscape Yorkshire launched the pre-loved winter coat collection initiative after joining forces with the onsite Christchurch Cafe team and local charities Airedale Baby & Children's Bank and The Saviour Trust to help get the warm winterwear out to those who need it most.

Generous visitors have now donated 122 winter coats throughout January, including 33 for kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two charities will now make sure the coats get to those who need them in the local area.

Generous visitors donated 122 winter coats throughout January, including 33 for kids.

Jayne Willey, Marketing Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: "We decided to run this from the start of January because a lot of people get new coats for Christmas.