Xscape helps warm up West Yorkshire with winter coat donations
Xscape Yorkshire launched the pre-loved winter coat collection initiative after joining forces with the onsite Christchurch Cafe team and local charities Airedale Baby & Children's Bank and The Saviour Trust to help get the warm winterwear out to those who need it most.
Generous visitors have now donated 122 winter coats throughout January, including 33 for kids.
The two charities will now make sure the coats get to those who need them in the local area.
Jayne Willey, Marketing Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: "We decided to run this from the start of January because a lot of people get new coats for Christmas.
"The charities do amazing work within the local communities, and we know that the donations will get to the right people and make a real difference. We’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated."