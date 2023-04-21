Yellow fever to hit Wakefield as town hall lights up in solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

On Saturday, April 22, Wakefield town hall will shine a beacon of yellow light as a symbol of gratitude and unity with the lifesaving charity.

Event organisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance are still hoping more businesses will follow suit and pledge their support to light up over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Yorkshire Air Ambulance airbase at Nostell Priory will also take part in the light-up event, lighting up the outdoor entrance and the inside of the hanger.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance airbase at Nostell Priory will also take part in the light-up event, lighting up the outdoor entrance and the inside of the hanger.

People are also being encouraged to light up windows in their homes or their social media profiles with a yellow light to join in with the campaign.

This April marks the ninth Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which has grown from a one-day event into a month-long fundraising campaign. The campaign has seen the YAA team touring across the region on an educational roadshow to promote the lifesaving work carried out by the dedicated, expert team of pilots, doctors, paramedics, and technical crew members every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air. As an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate and help save lives across Yorkshire.

Event organiser, Vickie Bowden, Regional Fundraising Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We're thrilled to see so many businesses and landmarks across Yorkshire supporting Yellow Yorkshire this year.

"This is the first time we've asked businesses to light up their buildings, and the fact that so many are keen to be involved is a testament to how highly regarded the Yorkshire Air Ambulance truly is.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses that have already pledged to take part in the light-up event, and we encourage more businesses and individuals to join in and show their support. Together, we can help ensure that our lifesaving service can continue to be there for the people of Yorkshire when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad