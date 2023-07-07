The festival, which is set to be held on Saturday, July 15 from 4pm to 10pm is a day-to-night food, drinks and music party for adults looking to enjoy chill beats with resident DJs, cocktails, craft beers and tasty street food dishes.

Organisers, and sisters-in-law, Hayley Pennock and Rachel Riley have ambitions to put the Five Towns on Yorkshire’s foodie map with a vibrant offering of authentic world cuisines, quality drinks and live music at the historic Queen's Mill, next to the River Aire.

This will be the final event in Castleford for the year, but the organisers of Yonder will return to Pontefract Castle on Thursday, August 17 with silent yoga, as well as a silent disco on Friday, August 18 and the final Yonder at the Castle event on Saturday, September 23.

Yonder at the Mill returns to Castleford next weekend.

At Yonder at the Mill, there will be the festival’s signature street food, live DJs, and surprise sassy acts. The Spicy Biker will be serving up a fusion of British and Indian flavours with recipes based on the chef’s Grandma's favourite dishes.

And Thai by Mo will also be returning with her authentic Thai menu served with a smile and Pizza Box Co who have become the festival’s resident stone-baked, wood fired pizza providers.

Hayley said: “Rachel and I are so giddy about the upcoming event, we love bringing good times to our local community and bringing people together to dance, laugh and cover themselves in glitter.

"Our customers are the heartbeat of Yonder and seeing a sea of happy, dancing faces is what makes every second worth it. We can't wait to see you all under the disco ball.

The event is being held at Queen's Mill in Castleford.

“We can't thank everyone enough for continuing to support us. We are incredibly proud of where we live and hope to continue to showcase and support the local talent we are so lucky to be part of. Never stop eating good food and dancing on tables.”

Ice cold, refreshing beers will also be served by the Yorkshire Craft Beers as well as a signature cocktail, cans and prosecco will be available at the Yonder bar.