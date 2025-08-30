Yorkshire Air 999: TV show following Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance shortlisted for prestigious Royal Television Society Award

Yorkshire Air 999, a series that follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, has been nominated for a Royal Television Society Yorkshire Award.

Narrated by acclaimed actor David Morrissey, the series takes viewers inside one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities and follows the work they do.

Yorkshire Air 999 has been shortlisted in the High Volume Factual category, alongside Cause of Death, Our Great Yorkshire Life and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics.

Now in its second series, the show is filmed using a combination of body-worn cameras, helicopter-mounted minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) operations room at its Nostell air support unit, in Wakefield.

The show’s cases range from cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions to complex equestrian accidents, sporting injuries and rural rescues.

The series is also brought to life by a dedicated camera operator who joins the crew on missions to capture every moment up close.

Together, these perspectives follow the charity’s pilots, technical crew, paramedics and doctors as they respond to life-threatening emergencies across the region.

Each mission is shown from the moment a 999 call comes in, to the patient handover at hospital, with follow-up interviews offering a moving insight into the lasting impact of YAA’s work.

Dr Stuart Reid, medical director at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “Yorkshire Air 999 gives viewers a true window into our world.

"It shows the split-second decisions, the advanced treatments delivered in challenging conditions, and the human stories that stay with us long after the mission ends.

"The series is filmed with real sensitivity and respect for our patients, and we are incredibly proud to see the work of our crews recognised with this nomination”.

The show is produced by Air TV, who are also in the running for Production Company of the Year, and airs on the Really channel every Friday.

Matt Richards, managing director at Air TV, said: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Yorkshire Air Ambulance and tell the stories of the people whose lives they touch.

"Being shortlisted is a tribute to the skill of our production team and the trust YAA has placed in us to show their work with honesty and authenticity”.

The winners of the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards will be announced at a special ceremony on October 24, at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds.