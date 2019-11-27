Yorkshire Air Ambulance severs ties with Prince Andrew after TV appearance

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is the latest charity to distance itself from Prince Andrew following his recent interview on TV.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) base at Nostell was opened by the Duke of York in 2015.

He has come under increased pressure since his ill-advised appearance on BBC Newsnight in which he played down his connections to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke has been facing questions over his ties to the US financier who took his own life while awaiting trial.

Prince Andrew faces allegations that a female was brought to him by Epstein who was forced to have sex with the Duke.

Since his TV appearance, hthe Duke's ties with the Outward Bound Trust, the English National Ballet, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Metropolitan University have all been severed, while hie has stepped down as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.

YAA, which has become the latest charity to withdraw its connection, said: "As a charity funded generously by public donations, we must seriously consider the opinions of our donors and supporters, and this has been a significant factor in reaching this decision."